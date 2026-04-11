BJP govt in West Bengal will speed up CAA implementation: Modi

Katwa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, April 11, promised to accelerate the provision of citizenship under CAA for Matua, Namasudra and other refugee communities if the BJP came to power in West Bengal, while warning “infiltrators” to “pack up their bags”.

Addressing a rally at Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district, Modi sought to reassure the Matua and Namasudra communities — a politically influential refugee bloc concentrated in south Bengal — that their future was protected not by the ruling Trinamool Congress but by the Constitution and the CAA.

“I have come to give a guarantee to the Matua, Namasudra and all refugee families of West Bengal. You are not here by the grace of any TMC leader. You are here under the protection of India’s Constitution,” Modi said.

Speaking at a massive rally in Purba Bardhaman. West Bengal is speaking out against TMC’s syndicate raj and cut money culture. Support for the BJP continues to amplify.@BJP4Bengal https://t.co/5CWcwlKlUS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2026

“Modi enacted the CAA law so that Matua, Namasudra and all refugee families receive guarantee of citizenship. As soon as a BJP government is formed here, the work of granting citizenship to refugee families under CAA will be expedited,” he said.

The pitch comes a day after the West Bengal BJP, in its manifesto, promised “citizenship and rehabilitation for all Hindu refugees” — a message aimed squarely at Matua and Namasudra voters, many of whom have complained of large-scale deletions from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

In a state where refugee identity and citizenship have remained politically combustible for decades, Modi attempted to turn the issue into a referendum on trust, accusing the TMC of spreading fear among refugee families while failing to protect their interests.

But the prime minister paired the citizenship promise with an even sharper attack on alleged illegal immigration.

“The BJP government will free West Bengal from yet another major challenge. Whoever has infiltrated India will be driven out,” Modi said.

“I will tell every infiltrator to pack up their belongings. It is time to leave,” he said, triggering loud cheers from the crowd.

He warned that not only alleged infiltrators but also those who had “facilitated” them would face action.

“Those who helped infiltration, created fake documents and facilitated government schemes for illegal immigrants will also be held accountable,” Modi said, in a swipe at the TMC.

The remarks appeared aimed at sharpening the BJP’s long-standing campaign that the TMC has patronised illegal immigration for electoral gains.

Modi also framed the 2026 assembly election as a vote against what he called the “fear” created by 15 years of TMC rule.

“This election is to eradicate this TMC’s fear. We have to create a West Bengal free from TMC’s fear and filled with BJP’s trust. This will be our first step towards a developed West Bengal,” the prime minister added.

Seeking to match and outbid the TMC’s welfare plank, Modi repeatedly referred to what he called the BJP’s “three guarantees” for women, youth and government employees.

“We have given three major guarantees to sisters, youth and government employees of West Bengal, and also explained how these promises will be fulfilled,” he said.

For women, the BJP has promised a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000.

“West Bengal’s sisters and daughters will be able to come and go anytime, anywhere. BJP government means complete assurance of women’s safety. This is the biggest difference between the ruthless TMC government and a BJP government,” Modi said.

For unemployed youth, Modi promised age relaxation in government recruitment for those who had crossed the age limit because of what he described as the TMC’s “misgovernance,” along with filling up vacant posts.

He also promised implementation of the 7th Pay Commission for state government employees.

The prime minister sought to sharpen the corruption issue as well, promising a ‘white paper’ on what he called corruption involving TMC ministers, MLAs and syndicates.

“The BJP government will bring a white paper and give a legal account of the corruption of TMC’s MLAs, ministers and syndicates. It will place before the people the full account of 15 years of this government,” he said.

“BJP will not stop any scheme. BJP will only shut down the shop of corruption and stop TMC’s loot,” Modi said, accusing the ruling party of falsely claiming that welfare schemes would be discontinued if the BJP came to power.

The prime minister also used the rally to attack the TMC over the crisis facing potato farmers.

“TMC’s deceit has ruined potato farmers. They promised to buy potatoes at MSP, but today farmers’ potatoes are rotting. Every farmer is in the same plight,” he said.

Promising what he called the “double benefit” of a double-engine government, Modi said West Bengal’s farmers would receive Rs 9,000 annually under the PM-Kisan scheme — Rs 6,000 from the Centre and an additional Rs 3,000 from a BJP government in the state.

The welfare-heavy pitch was capped with a promise to roll out Ayushman Bharat in West Bengal immediately after the BJP forms the government.

“On the day a BJP chief minister takes oath, the very first cabinet meeting will implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.