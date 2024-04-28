BJP govt politicising probe agencies just like Cong earlier: Mayawati

Morena: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday claimed the BJP was politicising probe agencies just like the Congress earlier and asserted poverty and unemployment had increased in the country in the last two years.

Addressing a Lok Sabha poll rally here, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed it would not be easy for the Bharatiya Janata Party to win if “free and fair” elections are held and there is no “tampering” of EVMs.

“It seems the BJP has politicised investigation agencies just like the Congress earlier. The BJP government has also failed to check poverty, unemployment and prices, all of which have risen in the past two years The Centre is giving rations to the extremely poor but the solution is creating employment,” she said.

“Corruption has not gone down and the borders of the country are not completely safe till now. This is a matter of concern. You must take every effort to stop the BJP and Congress from coming to power. ” she said.

The BJP’s promise of “achhe din” (good days) for the poor and weaker sections as well as the middle class and labourers has not been fulfilled and people now know the ruling party’s “guarantees” are hollow, Mayawati said.

“Even as promises remain unfulfilled, the BJP is putting its strength and time to create profits for capitalists and the rich, who are its loved ones,” she said.

Mayawati told the gathering Bahujan Samaj Party was formed because the Congress did not work for Dalits, tribals and Other Backward Classes.

“Like earlier Congress governments, the ruling BJP also has a casteist, communal and capitalist mindset. They are applying every trick to retain power. Muslims are being persecuted. You must work to stop BJP and Congress from coming to power,” the former UP CM told the gathering.