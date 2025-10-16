‘BJP has no respect for BCs,’ alleges MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh, who recently resigned from BJP, once again launched a sharp attack on Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, accusing him of neglecting Backward Class (BC) leaders within the party.

Speaking to reporters, Raja Singh said that whenever elections are announced in Telangana, BJP’s national leaders visit Hyderabad and promise that the next Chief Minister from the BJP will be from the BC community. “However, the party’s decision to field a Reddy candidate instead of a BC leader in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election clearly shows that BCs have no importance in the BJP,” he alleged.

Raja Singh claimed that a few leaders within the BJP are damaging the party’s prospects in the state, and named Kishan Reddy as one of them. “Kishan Reddy always imposes his decisions, sidelining other leaders. Those who raise their voice are pushed away, and many senior leaders in the party are unhappy with the current leadership,” he said.

He further alleged that more than half of the members in the BJP State Committee are from Greater Hyderabad, while several genuine leaders are being ignored. “The BJP has the potential to come to power in Telangana, but some leaders do not want the party to succeed,” he added.

Questioning Kishan Reddy, Raja Singh asked him to explain to the public how many votes he can secure to ensure the victory of the BJP candidate in the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Representing the Goshamahal Assembly constituency, Raja Singh clarified that he does not believe in caste-based politics and follows the Hindutva agenda. However, he accused Telangana BJP leaders of showing only verbal sympathy for BCs while ignoring them in practice. “The Jubilee Hills by-election is clear proof of this neglect,” he said, adding that since the constituency falls under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment, it is Kishan Reddy’s responsibility to ensure the party’s victory.