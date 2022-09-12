‘BJP has only 20 months left,’ says KCR in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Monday said in the state assembly that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has only 20 months left. His remarks come as he gears up to contest national politics.

In a characteristic marathon speech in the Telangana Assembly, KCR said that the central government’s ‘arrogant’ and ‘unethical’ tactics are an affront to democracy.

“The Union home minister said in the Munugode meet that they will make sure BJP is the only party in the country. Will the nation really tolerate such a statement from the Union minister?” he asked.

KCR went on to state that the BJP has never won 50% votes of any government it formed.

“The party in Centre has never even won 50% of the votes. They are running the government on a 36% vote share. What do they have to be proud about?” he said.

Also Read KCR eyes electoral pie beyond Telangana, to launch national party

KCR spoke at length about the recent crisis in Maharashtra politics when BJP’s Eknath Shinde was made chief minister as the ruling Shiv Sena government was broken.

He said, “This is a temporary phase. Many have been in power and lost power with time. Hitler, Mussolini, Napolean- the time of all these men ended. If power gets to your head and you behave as you please, time will answer you very harshly.”

“There’s not much time. There are only about 20 months left. Even God cannot save (BJP) anymore,” he said, referring to the Assembly elections in 2023.

“There are a paltry three MLAs in Telangana. They constantly state that they want to break this government and defeat us. How will they do it? It means that your time is up,” KCR stated.