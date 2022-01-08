BJP has set up several factories of hate, Tek Fog app one of them: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has already demanded answers from the government over the Tek Fog app and asked the Supreme Court to intervene.

Updated: 8th January 2022 3:08 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of having set up several “factories” of hate and said the Tek Fog’ app is one of them.

He said the entire country is wondering where so much hate is coming from, going by the age of the accused in the ‘Bulli Bai‘ app case that targeted women of a particular religion.

“Looking at the young age of the accused in the BulliBai App case, the entire country is asking where does so much hatred come from. In fact, BJP has set up many factories of hate. Tek Fog is one of them,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

He tagged a report that said Tek Fog’ is BJP’s helpful app that has given the power to the cyber army’ to spread hatred and tinker with the trends on social media.

The Congress has already demanded answers from the government over the app and asked the Supreme Court to intervene.

In the Bulli Bai’ case, doctored photographs of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded for auction’ on an app called Bulli Bai’, hosted on open-source software platform GitHub.

