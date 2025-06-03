BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi, calls him ‘leader of Pakistani Propaganda’

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a “leader of Pakistani propaganda barb” and asked him to listen to Shashi Tharoor and other leaders of his party who have said there was no third-party mediation to pause Operation Sindoor.

The sally came after Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “surrendered” after a call from US President Donald Trump during the India-Pakistan military conflict.

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Shezad Poonawalla said, “Rahul Gandhi has once again understood that the meaning of LoP is the leader of Pakistani propaganda. The kind of propaganda that even Pakistan was not able to do, he is doing.”

“Rahul Gandhi likes things which are foreign, be it a propaganda or a leader,” he charged.

Poonawalla said Pakistan, which has “admitted” that it was “beaten up” by India during Operation Sindoor, was “pleading” with India to stop military action.

“Rahul Gandhi, believe in what the DGMO said, what the Ministry of External Affairs said … If not them, at least believe in Shashi (Tharoor), Manish (Tewari) and Salman (Khurshid). They have said that no mediation happened, India did not call up (Pakistan), their DGMO reached out to India,” Poonawalla said.