Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha said that the entire country is looking forward to especially this particular seat’s outcome in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“I am pretty excited and all of them who have voted for BJP in the entire country are looking forward to especially this particular seat, that we win and bring justice to the Lok Sabha seat in Hyderabad,” Latha said speaking to reporters on counting day.

It’s BJP’s Madhavi Latha versus AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. A long-time RSS worker against a prominent Muslim leader who has been winning the Hyderabad constituency since 2004, with the last victory margin being over 3 lakh votes.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contributions to the nation, the BJP candidate pitted against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “We all know that PM Modi in the entire two terms has tremendously worked for the nation and he has not just worked and left the love but he has also left a beautiful autograph of ‘Modi Ka Pariwar’ in the hearts of all Indians.”

#WATCH | BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha says, "I am pretty excited and all of them who have voted for BJP in the entire country are looking forward for especially this particular seat that we win and bring justice to Hyderabad. We all know that PM Modi in the entire… pic.twitter.com/tqz0YMhjwf — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

Exuding confidence in the BJP winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Latha said, “I’m so sure that the entire country today would have been in their prayers, blessing and wishing for ‘400 paar’ and these blessings have a tremendous storm of positivity in the nation along with winning the Hyderabad seat…”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also arrived at the party headquarters in Hyderabad as the counting agents of AIMIM were sent to different counting centres from the party headquarters. The ID cards for the counting agents were distributed.

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana concluded in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 13. Telangana witnessed a voter turnout of 65.67 per cent.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BRS (then TRS) won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases over a period of 44 days, running from April 19 to June 1.