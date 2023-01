BJP ignores RSS’ concerns on socio-economic disparity: Maha Congress

Mumbai: The Congress’ Maharashtra unit on Tuesday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre for disregarding the concerns of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the question of the growing socio-economic disparity confronting the country.

State Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said that recently the RSS had made its concerns known, against the backdrop of the latest Oxfam report which indicates that “40 percent of India’s wealth is owned by 1 percent of the rich, while 50 percent people own only 3 percent of the wealth”.

It’s clear from the Oxfam report that under the 9 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s faulty economics, the rich are getting richer but the poor are getting poorer, he said.

Londhe said in the past year, the number of billionaires in India increased from 102 to 166, while the poor can barely afford the bare necessities of life.

Also Read RSS chief to address public meeting in Kolkata to observe Netaji’s birth anniversary

He said the wealth of the industrialist Gautam Adani has shot up by as much as 46 percent in 2022, while almost 64 percent of the country’s total GST come from the bottom 50 percent, while only 4 percent come from the top 10 percent population.

“These figures prove that the Modi government has failed to curb the economic inequalities in the country. The government has nurtured the interests of the capitalists without concern for the common masses. The poor and middle class are taxed more than the rich,” slammed Londhe.

Added to this is the insensitive announcement of the Modi government giving “free food grains” through the ration to 80-crore people, which “is not a matter of pride”, as it has failed to control inflation, unemployment and depleting incomes.

Londhe pointed out that the Congress has constantly struggled for public interest issues and the ongoing 3,500-kms long Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi is addressing the issues like inflation, joblessness, poverty, problems of farmers, workers and youth of the country.