BJP inspired by Kim Jong Un: Telangana CM on Meenakshi Natarajan

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of taking inspiration from the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, with regard to obstructing the democratic process during the elections.

Addressing the media in Delhi on Friday, June 12, Revanth Reddy said that just like Kim Jong Un ensures that nobody contests against his party in his country’s elections, BJP was following suit by preventing the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan from contesting the Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh.

Questioning how the BJP fielded 3 Rajya Sabha candidates from Madhya Pradesh, though they had enough numbers to get just 2 Rajya Sabha seats, Revanth Reddy said that it was the lotus party’s anti-democratic and anti-women in the country, which led them to snatch the seat that genuinely belonged to the Congress.

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Revanth Reddy made these comments when he was asked about his reference to Hitler’s favourite word ‘Hydra,’ while answering a question about the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) during a television interview.

Reddy defended himself by saying that he has not made any statement glorifying Hitler.

Taking about the controversy sparked by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on his re-entry into Telangana politics, Revanth Reddy said that the former was free to not only enter and exit Hyderabad, but was also free to contest elections in Telangana.

He said that the permission for Pawan Kalyan’s public meeting in Hyderabad on June 2 was only denied because of certain law and order issues that could have arose.

Revanth Reddy, however, questioned Pawan Kalyan why former AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public meeting in Andhra Pradesh were not being allowed to be held by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led NDA government there.

He also said that it was Bharat Rashtra Samihti (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR), who had pointed out that it was the Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, who was playing drama by obstructing the expansion of Hyderabad Metro expansion.

Revanth Reddy questioned why Kishan Reddy, who ensured that 7 mandals from the erstwhile Khammam district were merged with Andhra Pradesh, couldn’t do his bit to mediate on the issue of 1,500 acre land in Maharashtra that could under submergence, if Telangana builds Tummidihatti Barrage as the source point to draw water under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

“Can Kishan Reddy declare that he won’t attend the Union cabinet meeting without convincing the Maharashtra government on the issue,” he questioned, adding that if the 8 BJP MPs from Telangana were really sincere about securing funds from the Centre for the state’s development, they would have done that by now.