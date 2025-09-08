BJP is expert in spoiling peace, alleges CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Reacting to BJP’s views in the wake of communal riots in Maddur, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday accused the saffron party of being an expert in spoiling peace.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped at Maddur in Mandya district following communal clashes during Ganesha idol immersion procession on Sunday.

The situation aggravated on Sunday with various Hindutva outfits holding demonstration in the town.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah insisted that no one should use communal issues to strengthen their party base. This is not the job of a political party, he added.

On BJP’s allegation that Hindus are not allowed to celebrate their festival, the Chief Minister said, “Where all such disturbance was reported? If there is anyone who disturbs peace, it’s them (BJP) only. BJP is an expert in inciting and spoiling peace.”

He warned that the government would take stringent action against those who disturb the peace.

Explaining the circumstances that led to the communal clash, Siddaramaiah said the disturbance happened when the procession was passing from near the mosque and police resorted to mild caning also.

When police asked the Ganesha festival organisers to leave a specific location, they did not heed the police.

“They formed a group and created ruckus. 21 people have been arrested so far. We will take action as per law against anyone who is at fault, be it Hindu or Muslim,” he said.

Noting that, except for Maddur, nowhere such an incident took place during Ganesha festival, Siddaramaiah said.

Maddur District in charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, who was with the chief minister, claimed, “BJP does not have ground in Maddur. It has no job other than communal issues. They just want to use it to build their party base.”

He said the Congress never builds party strength on communal issues and depends only on welfare programmes and development.