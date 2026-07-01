BJP leader claims Rohingya students enrolled in Old City college

Hyderabad: A group led by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader entered the premises of Nooria Co Op Junior College in Hyderabad’s Old City area on Wednesday, July 1, and alleged that children of Rohingya Muslims were studying there.

Andela Sriramulu Yadav, who contested from Maheswaram Assembly constituency during the 2023 Telangana Elections, alleged the college was allowing several children of illegal migrants with the help of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

CCTV footage from the college shows the BJP leader-led group entering its premises and asking the staff to show records of children registered there. They mainly enquire about two students.

Telangana BJP leader Andela Sriramulu Yadav alleged that children of Rohingya Muslims were studying in Nooria Co Op Junior College in Hyderabad's Old City.



"We came to know that a child residing in Balapur has been studying in this college. But we know it's not just one child;… pic.twitter.com/z3jKxh4CFk — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 1, 2026

The staff replies that all students are registered under proper documents like Aadhaar cards.

Later, in a video statement, Sriramulu Yadav said, “We came to know that a child residing in Balapur has been studying in this college. But we know it’s not just one child; there are many children of Rohingya Muslims studying here.”

“The AIMIM party is supporting Nooria College, and they are supporting thieves. The BJP would not be cowed down by the intimidation tactics of MIM,” Sriamulu Yadav claimed.

The Nooria College principal, Mohammed Ghaziuddin, filed a complaint with the Santosh Nagar Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the school falls.

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He called the BJP leader’s allegation baseless and false. He further stated that the BJP leader entered the college during his absence, argued with the office staff, and video recorded without consent.

There was no case registered.