BJP leader files defamation suit against CM Kejriwal, Atishi

New Delhi: BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor has filed a defamation suit against jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi over allegations levelled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders that BJP tried to lure AAP members with large sums of cash in exchange for defection.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tanya Bamniyal, presiding over the Rouse Avenue Courts, has scheduled the case for pre-summoning evidence on May 4.

Also Read Crucial day for AAP and CM Kejriwal as cases come up for hearing in SC, HC

CM Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Kapoor contended that AAP’s claims of BJP’s attempts to poach its members are baseless, saying despite the serious accusations, AAP leaders failed to provide any evidence to support their assertions.

The BJP leader’s legal action refers to a tweet by Kejriwal on January 27, where he alleged that the BJP approached seven AAP MLAs with offers of Rs 25 crore each to switch sides.

Kapoor also cited a press conference held by Atishi on April 2, which reiterated similar claims.

Kapoor, who previously issued a legal notice to Atishi for her remarks, demanded retraction and apology for her statements made during the press conference. He also expressed concern over the fallout from Atishi’s allegations, indicating that he has been subjected to ridicule and blame due to his association with the BJP.