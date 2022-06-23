BJP leader files police complaint against Uddhav Thackeray, demands registration of FIR

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Umm E Maria  |   Updated: 23rd June 2022 9:50 am IST

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra, a BJP leader has filed a complaint against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with the Mumbai Police, demanding registration of an FIR against the latter for violating Covid-19 protocols.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National Secretary, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga told IANS that despite testing positive for Covid-19, Thackeray has violated Covid norms by meeting his supporters.

Meanwhile, Bagga visited the Malabar Hill police station in Mumbai and filed an online complaint demanding to register an FIR against the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

MS Education Academy

Bagga has alleged in the police complaint that since Wednesday morning various news reports came that Uddhav Thackeray has been infected with Covid-19 which senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has confirmed.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button