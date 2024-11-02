BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty draws outrage for hate speech

Former Rajya Sabha Member and Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty has stirred controversy in West Bengal with his inflammatory speech purportedly targeting Muslims.

Speaking at a membership drive event inaugurated by Union Home minister Amit Shah, Chakraborty made these remarks in response to a statement made by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Humayun Kabir against the BJP.

Chakraborty further accused Kabir of threatening violence against Hindus of West Bengal.

Chakraborty’s remarks

A video of the event has surfaced on social media where Chakraborty is heard stating “I expected the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) would come and say something about the statement made by Humayun Kabir. She didn’t, so now I am saying—we will chop them and bury them underground.”

His comments included a direct threat such as, “If you cut one fruit from our trees, we will cut four fruits of you.”

He further said that they would not dispose of bodies (Muslims) in the Bhagirathi river because it is considered holy, but instead would bury them outside.

The Bengali actor-turned-politician’s speech was applauded by an audience with “Jai Shri Ram” slogans. His speech escalated the already charged political atmosphere just weeks ahead of crucial by-elections for six Assembly seats in the state.

Tussle between TMC and BJP

The actor’s rhetoric escalates the current verbal hostility between TMC and BJP, with both sides threatening and accusing each other.

Chakraborty’s remarks have drawn widespread condemnation. Various quarters have raised concerns about the potential increased communal tensions and targeted attacks against Muslims in the region.

Leaders of TMC dismissed his comments and termed them as “frivolous”. Its general secretary Jay Prakash Majumdar even questioned the “political worth” of Chakraborty.

Amit Shah, who was present during Chakraborty’s speech said that only BJP can change the condition of West Bengal and accused the TMC government of encouraging violence in the state.