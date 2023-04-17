BJP leader Neeraja Reddy dies in road accident in Telangana

Neeraja Reddy was a well-known political figure in the state, having won as an MLA in 2009 from the Indian National Congress (INC).

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 17th April 2023 11:49 am IST
BJP Leader Neeraja Reddy Dies in Road Crash in Telangana's Beechupally
BJP Leader Neeraja Reddy Dies in Road Crash in Telangana's Beechupally

Kurnool: Former MLA and BJP in-charge of Kurnool’s Aluru, Neeraja Reddy died in a road accident on Sunday.

She was coming from Hyderabad to Kurnool when her car overturned after a tyre burst at Bachupally in Telangana.

The BJP leader died due to her injuries at Sri Chakra Hospital.

However, she resigned from the party in 2011 and distanced herself from politics. She later joined the YSRCP in 2019. But then, she quit the party and joined BJP.

