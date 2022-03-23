BJP leader shot dead in UP’s Maharajganj

Maharajganj: Former secretary of BJP’s youth wing and lawyer Gaurav Jaiswal, 35, has been allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants in Maharajganj district.

According to the police, the assailants shot Jaiswal in the head and fled from the spot after committing the crime.

An FIR was lodged against the unknown assailants in connection with the crime and further probe was underway.

Jaiswal, who was a nephew of Maharajganj municipality (Nagar Palika) chairman Krishna Gopal Jaiswal, belonged to a reputed family. He was an active BJP worker and co-convenor of party’s cleanliness campaign.

His death has triggered panic in the area and as soon as the news spread, the markets closed on Tuesday in protest against the incident even as BJP workers demanded arrest of those involved in the crime.

Maharajganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Gupta said that the crime was committed when Jaiswal was sitting at a Biryani shop near Chiuraha crossing under Sadar police circle.

He said some eyewitnesses told the police that the assailants opened fire on Jaiswal after confronting him over some issue. Jaiswal was immediately rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the SP added.

Further, the SP said that the initial investigation revealed that Jaiswal was at his home when he received a call from an unknown caller after which he left the home. He said although Jaiswal’s family members said he had no enmity or rivalry with anyone, the circumstances suggested that the murder was committed in a pre-planned way.

“A devoted team had been deployed to work out the case and trace the assailants. The police were scanning video footages of CCTVs installed at the liquor shop just opposite the Biryani shop where the incident took place.”

Besides, a team of electronic surveillance experts was scanning mobile call details of Jaiswal to identity the unknown caller who called Jaiswal out of his home.