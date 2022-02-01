BJP leader threatens stir for programs in Hindi on Kannada FM Radio

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka minister, Suresh Kumar on Monday questioned the decision to broadcast programmes in Hindi and other languages in Kannada Rainbow 101.3 FM channel.

In his letter addressed to Additional Director General (South) Ramakanth, the BJP leader said that through his attempts, he has dented the image of the union government which has no role in the decision regarding the broadcast of programmes on Kannada Rainbow 101.3 FM channel. “If he doesn’t reverse his decision ‘Ramakanth go back’ movement will grow stronger,” he warned.

Akashvani Rainbow 101.3 FM channel is the symbol of culture of Bengaluru city. It has transcended the limitation of commercial operations and is known for entertainment programmes. It has won the hearts of Kannada people through various programmes, Suresh Kumar said.

In the recent past after Ramakanth has taken over, entertainment programmes have been sidelined and neglect of local language is clearly seen. Suresh Kumar has feared that Ramakanth’s decision would prove detrimental to the local talent pool. He has also questioned the logic behind broadcasting programmes of other languages from other channels on the Kannada FM.

Is it the way to respect the culture of the land to take decisions on broadcasting news in other languages in the Kannada FM channel? What is the necessity to broadcast Hindi and other language news and programmes in the Kannada channel? He questioned.

He further asked whether Kannada people should respect his (Ramakanth) decision to broadcast Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and other language programmes? The hallmark of the Akashvani Rainbow 101.3 FM channel was interaction with audiences. The priority has been now given for recorded programmes, is it a deliberate attempt to make audiences move away from the channel? Suresh Kumar asked.