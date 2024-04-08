BJP lodges complaint with EC against Akhilesh over comments on Ansari’s death

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday urged the Election Commission to take “immediate action” against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on his statements about the death of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and baseless claims of India’s involvement in the killing of some people abroad.

A delegation of BJP leaders comprising party national general secretary Arun Singh, Sanjay Mayukh and Om Pathak lodged a complaint with the poll panel against Yadav and accused him of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Also Read No Modi wave in this Lok Sabha election, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The MCC came into force in the country with the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission (EC) on March 16.

Talking to reporters after meeting EC officials, Singh said Yadav is claiming that Ansari died because he was “administered poison in jail”.

“He is making such statements without any proof as he has lost his mental balance after sensing his party’s imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

On Sunday, Yadav, after meeting Ansari’s family, told reporters in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur that “it’s shocking that Mukhtar Ansari himself made apprehensions that he is being given poison (in jail)… I hope the government will bring truth (of death) before us and the family will get justice”.

The 63-year-old five-time MLA from Mau Sadar, who had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005 and had over 60 criminal cases against him, died last month at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Uttar Pradesh’s Banda jail when his health deteriorated.

A post-mortem confirmed that Ansari died of cardiac arrest. However, a magisterial inquiry was ordered as opposition parties raised questions over his death, amid allegations by his family that he died due to “slow poisoning” in the jail.

BJP leader Singh also slammed Yadav for “insulting” the country by making baseless allegations about India’s involvement in killing of some people in other countries.

“Sensing his party’s imminent defeat in the elections he is indulging in appeasement politics and making baseless claims about Mukhtar Ansari’s death. The Samajwadi Party wants to spoil the poll atmosphere by instigating the religious sentiments of the people,” he said.

“We have urged the EC to take immediate action against him,” the BJP leader said.

He added that “after Akhilesh made the remarks, others are also joining him to level such baseless allegations. It may disrupt peace and order if not stopped immediately”.

Yadav on Sunday also attacked the BJP, claiming that its government at the Centre is accused of getting people killed in another country. “Will the definition of Viksit Bharat (developed India) be that we will go to another country and commit murder?” he had asked.