BJP MLA claims Nitish may shake hands with BJP in next 2-3 days

Patna: Amid the political turmoil in Bihar, BJP MLA from Barh in Patna district, Gyanendra Singh Gyanu, claimed on Thursday that Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar might shake hands with the BJP within the next 2-3 days.

Speculation were rife in Bihar on Thursday that Nitish Kumar would return to the BJP-led NDA soon after snapping ties with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

“A change is expected in Bihar. Wait for the next 2-3 days for it. The talks with Nitish Kumar are in the final stages,” Gyanu said.

“Nitish Kumar will join hands with the BJP and the reason is the RJD. Some JD(U) were going towards RJD and hence Nitish Kumar is taking strong steps now,” Gyanu said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Nitish Kumar’s ‘most trusted man’, said his party is currently with the INDIA bloc.

“I am going to Bihar Sharif to raise the tricolour on Republic Day. I am the minister in-charge of Nalanda district and I’m going there because everything is smooth in the government,” Chaudhary said.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar held a high-level meeting at his official residence, where Chaudhary, Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha, Ashok Chaudhary, Bijendra Yadav and other senior leaders were present.

Meanwhile, the RJD is giving an impression that Nitish Kumar is breaking the alliance without any reason.

RJD leader Shakti Yadav claimed that his party is staying strong with the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.

Shakti Yadav was present at the meeting called by Lalu Prasad to discuss the current political situation in Bihar.