BJP MLA questions Siddaramaiah’s knowledge of sting operation

Vijayapura: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has intensified the political debate over the alleged sting operation, making claims about discussions involving Congress leaders and questioning former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s knowledge of the episode.

Yatnal alleged that Rahul Gandhi had held a meeting until midnight on the day before Siddaramaiah was reportedly facing removal from the chief minister’s post.

According to the MLA, Rahul Gandhi described Siddaramaiah as a major Ahinda leader during the meeting. Yatnal then claimed that a CD was shown to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi and Siddaramaiah, following which the former chief minister was allegedly asked to resign.

The MLA called for strict action against anyone found to have been involved in the alleged activities, arguing that holding a senior political or administrative position should not shield anyone from accountability. The claims, however, have not been independently established.

Yatnal also questioned how Siddaramaiah came to know about the sting operation if he had no connection with it. He alleged that the same group had drawn Minister Satish Jarkiholi into an Enforcement Directorate-related controversy, but the report did not provide evidence independently confirming this claim.

MLA urges Kumaraswamy to release info publicly

Referring to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Yatnal said he believed the minister had detailed information about the alleged events, including hotel visits, dining arrangements and payments. He urged Kumaraswamy to release the information publicly so that people could assess the allegations themselves.

Yatnal also criticised Siddaramaiah’s political record and accused his son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, of damaging the former chief minister’s reputation. He alleged that money had been collected from people during Siddaramaiah’s tenure, though no supporting evidence was provided in the account of his remarks.

The Vijayapura MLA further accused Siddaramaiah’s government of favouring certain communities in the allocation of schemes and grants while neglecting Hindus and the Kuruba community. He also referred to an incident in Kalaburagi in which a statue of Siddaramaiah was allegedly transported in a municipal vehicle, describing it as an insult.

Yatnal demanded that alleged corruption records said to be in Siddaramaiah’s possession be disclosed. His remarks add to the political confrontation surrounding the sting operation, but the allegations require independent verification before they can be treated as established facts.