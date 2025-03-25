BJP MLA Raja Singh defies police advisory, rides bike despite security threat

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, T Raja Singh, continued to disobey the police advisory alerting him about possible threat and direction to use his bullet proof vehicle.

On Monday, March 25, the firebrand BJP leader who conducted the inspection of the route of Sri Ramanavami Shobha Yatra, scheduled for April 6 next month, moved on his Enfield motorcycle. His two personal security officers followed him on another motorcycle.

Mangalhat police notice to Singh

The Mangalhat police had last week issued a notice to the BJP MLA asking him to use his bulletproof vehicle and his personal security officers (PSOs) while moving around.

Raja Singh is provided with a Bullet Resistant Vehicle and 1+4 security cover.

The MLA had several times alleged that unknown persons had called him on phone and threatened to harm him. He claimed the callers were based in different countries and warned him for speaking for the cause of Hindutva and preventing ‘Gau Hatya’.

The police arrested one person last year for threatening the MLA and remanded him. The MLA, however, continues to receive calls from different phone numbers, including internet-based phone numbers.

In the notice, the police stated, “It is to alert you that you have been receiving frequent threatening calls, and it has been noticed that you are often leaving your residence and office without any security personnel and moving among the public, which shows your negligence towards your life and safety. In this regard, you are requested to protect yourself by using the bulletproof vehicle and inevitably utilize the (1+4) security personnel allotted by the government to avoid untoward incidents.”

Raja Singh responds to police notice

In response, Raja Singh mentioned that his priority remains to stay accessible to his constituents. “The bulletproof car is inconvenient in my constituency, which includes slums, residential colonies, and business establishments,” he argued.

Raja Singh also criticised the Hyderabad police for rejecting his request for a gun license.

“What exposes the hypocrisy of the system is that when I applied for a gun licence citing security concerns, the same police department rejected my application, citing cases against me. Ironically, many individuals with pending cases have been granted gun licenses without objections,” he added.

Meanwhile, the MLA is holding preparatory meetings for the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra procession to be taken out from Seetharambagh temple at Asifnagar to the Hanuman Vyamshala Grounds at Hanuman Tekri, Koti.

The organizers claim around 2 lakh people will participate in the procession. The MLA asked the department to do tree branch pruning works, remove overhead cables and repair roads before the procession.