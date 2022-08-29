BJP MLA Raja Singh’s suspension only drama: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over its MLA Raja Singh’s derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad and stated that his suspension was a show, put up by the saffron party.

The now suspended BJP MLA, Singh, was sent a show cause notice by the Telangana unit of the ruling party, after his remarks on the Prophet in a “comedy video”. Following several FIRs, protests across the city and a failed attempt at his arrest on August 23, the MLA was finally arrested by the city police on August 25.

Owaisi claimed that the suspension of Raja Singh from the BJP was drama being played out by the saffron party. He alleged that the BJP was now trying to secure Raja Singh’s release despite distancing itself from his remarks that hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community.

Owaisi made it clear that Raja Singh was put behind bars due to the presence of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party in Telangana.

He also alleged that the now suspended national spokesperson of the BJP, who committed blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad, would also be behind bars if not for the police, who are in its (BJP’s) control in Delhi.

“The BJP government is providing security to Nupur Sharma instead of arresting her,” alleged Owaisi.