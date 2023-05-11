BJP MLA threatening officials caught on camera in UP

"If any official has erred, I will nor spare him. Let the model code of conduct end," said the BJP MLA.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th May 2023 10:01 am IST
Laxmiraj Singh, BJP MLA from Sikandrabad

Bulandshahr: Laxmiraj Singh, BJP MLA from Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr district, has been caught on camera threatening government officials, including police, with dire consequences after the model code of conduct is lifted.

“Agar kisi adhikari ne galti ki hai to abhi aachar sanhita lagi hui hai, ise hatne do uska intezaam me kar dunga (If any official has erred, I will nor spare him. Let the model code of conduct end),” he can be heard saying.

According to sources, the BJP MLA was referring to the arrest of some party workers for violation of the code of conduct.

A senior police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said that “the video was shot during a public gathering organised on Maharana Pratap Jayanti on Tuesday evening.”

However, he said that no action had yet been taken in the matter.

