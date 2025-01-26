BJP MP asks Telangana CM for RRR realignment to protect farmers

He criticized the government's "heavy-handed response" towards farmers expressing their concerns about the project, asserting that it is unjust for the government to treat all regions under the RRR equally.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 26th January 2025 8:52 am IST
Amendments to TSPSC exam rules conspiracy to end reservation, says BJP
Senior BJP leader K Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha member and national president of the party’s OBC Morcha, K Laxman, called on chief minister A Revanth Reddy to reconsider the alignment of the northern section of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) during a press conference at a ‘Maha Dharna’ held at the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district collectorate.

Laxman emphasized that the current alignment threatens to displace farmers from their valuable land parcels, stating that he would bring this issue to Parliament if the state government fails to act.

He criticized the government’s “heavy-handed response” towards farmers expressing their concerns about the project, asserting that it is unjust for the government to treat all regions under the RRR equally.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=

Laxman pointed out discrepancies in how the government has handled land acquisition for different sections of the RRR, noting that while the southern part’s alignment is set 40 km away from the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the northern part is only 30 km away.

This inconsistency raises concerns about favouritism and the potential loss of agricultural land for local farmers, he added.

Earlier in the day, numerous farmers gathered at the district collectorate in Bhongir under the leadership of Gudur Narayana Reddy.

However, police attempted to disperse them, claiming that their protest lacked official permission.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 26th January 2025 8:52 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button