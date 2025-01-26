BJP MP asks Telangana CM for RRR realignment to protect farmers

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha member and national president of the party’s OBC Morcha, K Laxman, called on chief minister A Revanth Reddy to reconsider the alignment of the northern section of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) during a press conference at a ‘Maha Dharna’ held at the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district collectorate.

Laxman emphasized that the current alignment threatens to displace farmers from their valuable land parcels, stating that he would bring this issue to Parliament if the state government fails to act.

He criticized the government’s “heavy-handed response” towards farmers expressing their concerns about the project, asserting that it is unjust for the government to treat all regions under the RRR equally.

Laxman pointed out discrepancies in how the government has handled land acquisition for different sections of the RRR, noting that while the southern part’s alignment is set 40 km away from the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the northern part is only 30 km away.

This inconsistency raises concerns about favouritism and the potential loss of agricultural land for local farmers, he added.

Earlier in the day, numerous farmers gathered at the district collectorate in Bhongir under the leadership of Gudur Narayana Reddy.

However, police attempted to disperse them, claiming that their protest lacked official permission.