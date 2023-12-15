BJP MP cites past incidents to target opposition for its reaction to LS security breaches

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday shared some past instances of Lok Sabha security breaches, including an intruder walking close to the then prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, to claim that his party never attacked government functionaries or sought the Speaker’s resignation, as he targeted the opposition for its reaction to the recent breach.

One Ratan Lal had reached the visitors’ gallery with a pistol on April 11, 1974 but the Jana Sangh, the forerunner to the BJP, never sought the then Speaker’s resignation. The responsibility of the security of the entire Parliament building rests only with the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Dubey said.

The Congress and other opposition parties should be “ashamed”, he said on X amid demands by these parties that Home Minister Amit Shah should reply on the issue.

5 मई 1994 प्रेमपाल लोकसभा के दर्शक दीर्घा से कूदकर तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री नरसिंह राव तक चला गया,भाजपा ने लोकसभा अध्यक्ष का इस्तीफ़ा नहीं माँगा। प्रधानमंत्री व गृहमंत्री का ज़िक्र नहीं किया,क्योंकि संसद की सुरक्षा लोकसभा सचिवालय का अधिकार है,तत्कालीन लोकसभा के उपाध्यक्ष भाजपा के ही… pic.twitter.com/jRS0DrBkB3 — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) December 15, 2023

Many opposition MPs in their comments have demanded Shah’s resignation, amid the government’s insistence that it only follows the directives of the Speaker in matters of Parliament’s security. Indira Gandhi was prime minister in 1974.

One Prem Pal, Dubey noted, had jumped into Lok Sabha chamber on May 5, 1994 and walked close to Rao. The BJP in its reaction then did not mention the prime minister or then home minister, he claimed.

“Such petty politics is not good,” he said, attacking the opposition.

Parliament has seen little business transaction since two persons jumped into theLok Sabha chamber on Wednesday with smoke cans, as opposition parties have seized on the issue to attack the government.