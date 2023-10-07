BJP MP demands HM Mahmood Ali’s resignation over ‘slap’ incident

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Friday slammed Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali over a viral video showing the latter slapping one of his security personnel and demanded his resignation with immediate effect.

“KTR has to answer. Being a home minister, out of arrogance he slapped his security person. He should resign immediately. A case needs to be booked against the Deputy CM who handles the Home Ministry here. This is sheer out of arrogance…DGP has to take action against & file a case against Mahmood Ali…KTR has to respond to this…” he said.

Earlier in the day, a video surfaced on the internet showing Mohammad Mahmood Ali slapping his security personnel.

Home Minister @mahmoodalibrs landed in a soup after he was filmed allegedly slapping his Personal Security Officer (PSO). pic.twitter.com/jD98OE2AYR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 6, 2023

The state unit of the BJP condemned the incident stating that it is “shameful” and highly “condemnable”.

“Telangana HM @mahmoodalibrs slaps his own Security Officer, a tribal son of Telangana! It reflects the same contempt and abuse Razakars had for the people of Telangana. A highly shameful and condemnable incident. The HM must resign!” the party wrote in an ‘X’ post.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar also criticized the incident stating that Telangana was not formed for K Chandrashekhar Rao (Telangana Chief Minister) and his family and their corruption, arrogance and exploitation by this family party.

“The struggle for a separate Telangana state was fought over many years and BJP supported the cause for a separate Telangana state way back in 1997. Telangana state was formed in 2014 to fulfil aspirations of people, create more opportunities and for development of ALL people of the state which Cong had failed for 60 years”, Rajeev Chandrashekhar wrote in an ‘X’ post.

“Telangana state was NOT formed for KCR and his family and their corruption, arrogance and exploitation by this family party. Only leader and party that is and can deliver with integrity and trust, a better future for #Telangana is @narendramodi ji and @BJP4Telangana. Time to vote out both the family parties @BRSparty and @INCTelangana”, he added.

It is worth mentioning that Telangana is one of the five states, going to polls later this year.