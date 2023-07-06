BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s cell phone misused to make ransom call

According to police, the miscreant had made ransom calls from Surya's phone and also placed a demand for diamonds to the BJP Yuva Morcha President of Gujarat.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 6th July 2023 5:36 pm IST
Tejasvi Surya
BJP Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru: An FIR has been lodged in connection with the misuse of a cell phone belonging to BJP’s Bengaluru South MP and Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya, police said on Thursday.

The FIR had been lodged with the South CEN cyber police station in Bengaluru.

According to police, the miscreant had made ransom calls from Surya’s phone and also placed a demand for diamonds to the BJP Yuva Morcha President of Gujarat.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi to attend NCP National Executive meeting

Surya’s personal secretary Bhanu Prakash, who handles the phone from which the calls were made, had given a complaint in this regard, saying the accused had made a call from the cellphone when it was kept unattended and kept the phone in the same place after making the extortion call.

The call was made on July 1 to Gujarat BJYM President Prashant Korat and he had informed Surya about the call, bringing the matter to light.

The cyber wing police have taken up the investigation. 

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 6th July 2023 5:36 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button