BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s cell phone misused to make ransom call

Bengaluru: An FIR has been lodged in connection with the misuse of a cell phone belonging to BJP’s Bengaluru South MP and Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya, police said on Thursday.

The FIR had been lodged with the South CEN cyber police station in Bengaluru.

According to police, the miscreant had made ransom calls from Surya’s phone and also placed a demand for diamonds to the BJP Yuva Morcha President of Gujarat.

Surya’s personal secretary Bhanu Prakash, who handles the phone from which the calls were made, had given a complaint in this regard, saying the accused had made a call from the cellphone when it was kept unattended and kept the phone in the same place after making the extortion call.

The call was made on July 1 to Gujarat BJYM President Prashant Korat and he had informed Surya about the call, bringing the matter to light.

The cyber wing police have taken up the investigation.