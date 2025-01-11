BJP names candidates for Telangana MLC polls

Hyderabad: BJP in Telangana on Friday announced candidates for the upcoming poll for the three vacancies in the Legislative Council.

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy announced Puli Sarotham Reddy, a teacher and activist, as the candidate from Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Teachers’ constituency.

Malka Komaraiah, who established educational institutions in Hyderabad and other places, would be the party nominee from Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak Teachers’ constituency.

C Anji Reddy, an entrepreneur, has been named as the nominee from Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak Graduates’ constituency.