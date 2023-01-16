BJP National Executive meeting

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 16th January 2023 8:55 pm IST
New Delhi: BJP leaders during the party's Office Bearers' meeting, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by party leaders as he arrives for the BJP National Executive meeting, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijuju and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during the BJP National Executive meeting, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda being greeted by party leaders as he arrives for the party’s Office Bearers’ meeting, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
