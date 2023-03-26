AP: BJP opposes SC status for Dalit Christians, says ‘real’ Dalits will lose out

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju chastised the YSRCP-led state administration for passing a motion in the state Legislature requesting the Centre to modify the Constitution to grant Schedule Caste status to SCs who converted to Christianity.

Veerraju urged that the YSRC administration rescind the resolution, claiming that it was nothing more than ‘encouraging religious conversions’ in a secular society. The State BJP chairman stated that he will send a memorandum to the Governor in this respect on March 27.

Addressing reporters in Visakhapatnam, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the party will reject the YSRC government’s plan to include Dalit Christians on the SC list.

He recalled how they objected to such a step during the TDP’s reign. “We will develop an action plan in response to the ruling soon,” he added.

GVL said that such inclusion would jeopardise the interests of ‘real’ Dalits, who would lose a portion of their reservation. “That would be a huge disservice to Dalits. As a result, the YSRC government should rescind the resolution. It’s all part of the ruling YSRC’s vote bank tactics,” he explained.

The MP further said that the court decision in the Rahul Gandhi issue was being misconstrued. He said that the Congress, which had stifled democracy during the Emergency, was now talking about democracy.