BJP plans nationwide campaign on Union Budget

New Delhi: The BJP will start a 12-day nationwide campaign on Wednesday to make people aware of the “pro-people” measures that are to be announced in the Union Budget, party leaders said.

The campaign will be coordinated by senior BJP leader Sushil Modi and conclude on February 12, they said.

BJP president J P Nadda has formed a task force comprising nine members, including party general secretary Sunil Bansal and heads of its farmer and youth wings, to organise discussions, press conferences or seminars on the Union Budget in all districts of the country, they said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday.

A day after the Union Budget is presented in Parliament, chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states, as part of the campaign, will hold press conferences, party leaders said, adding that in states where the party is not in power, BJP unit heads and leaders of opposition in the assembly will hold press conferences.

In 50 major cities of the country, ministers of the Narendra Modi government will hold press conferences to highlight the “pro-people” measures announced in the Union Budget, they said.

After the budget is presented, the BJP is also expected to hold a meeting of its spokespersons.

To finalise programmes and decide the blueprint of the BJP’s campaign on the Union Budget, the task force constituted for it met at the BJP headquarters here on Monday.

This Union Budget will the last full-fledged budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government as the general elections will be held in 2024. Hence, the ruling BJP at the Centre wants to make the most out of this campaign.

Earlier too the BJP has organised nationwide public awareness exercises to make people aware about various reforms and initiatives announced by the Modi government in its budgets.