BJP President Nadda holds meeting over upcoming state, LS polls

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th August 2023 11:43 pm IST
BJP national president JP Nadda

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting with party’s national general secretaries and took stock of preparations for upcoming assembly polls in five states and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda also held a meeting with Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss the party’s strategy for assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh due this year.

Also Read
Nadda holds back-to-back meetings with Bengal BJP leaders

The BJP chief had last month appointed Yadav as party’s election in-charge and Vaishnaw co-incharge for for Madhya Pradesh.

MS Education Academy

During his meeting with BJP national general secretaries, Nadda discussed party’s strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

He also reviewed the party’s ongoing preparations for upcoming assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, and discussed future strategy, according to the sources.

While the BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress rules Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti is at the helm of affairs in Telangana.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th August 2023 11:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button