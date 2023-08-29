BJP President Nadda holds meeting over upcoming state, LS polls

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting with party’s national general secretaries and took stock of preparations for upcoming assembly polls in five states and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda also held a meeting with Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss the party’s strategy for assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh due this year.

The BJP chief had last month appointed Yadav as party’s election in-charge and Vaishnaw co-incharge for for Madhya Pradesh.

During his meeting with BJP national general secretaries, Nadda discussed party’s strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

He also reviewed the party’s ongoing preparations for upcoming assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, and discussed future strategy, according to the sources.

While the BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress rules Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti is at the helm of affairs in Telangana.