BJP releases 2nd list of 23 candidates for Karnataka polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the second list of 23 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly election.

Earlier on Tuesday, the saffron party had announced the names of 189 candidates in its first list.

The party has also announced candidates for the by-elections to be held in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab and the Jharsuguda Assembly by-election in Odisha.

The party has declared Sardar Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal as its candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll and Tankadhar Tripathi for the Jharsuguda Assembly bypoll.

In the second list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly election, the saffron party has fielded Nagaraj Chabbi, who recently quit the Congress, as its candidate from Kalghatgi Assembly constituency. However, BJP has not given a ticket to former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar in its second list as well.

Unable to get a ticket, Shettar had also met the party’s National President J.P. Nadda in Delhi on Wednesday, urging him to give the ticket.

