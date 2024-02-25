BJP Set to win big, dismisses ‘Modi Magic’: Subramanian Swamy

Patna: Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy claimed on Sunday, February 25 that “a surge in Hindu pride” was likely to boost the party’s prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls but discounted the role of “Modi magic.”

The maverick leader, who was here to take part in a ‘law conclave’, asserted that in the BJP and its ideological parent, the RSS, greater value was attached to’sangathan’ (organization) and’siddhant’ (principles) than to individuals.

“I too believe that the BJP will surpass its previous electoral performances because, for the first time, Hindus are feeling proud of their identity. They no longer feel the doubt that was thrust upon them during Nehru’s time,” Swamy told reporters, responding to queries about PM Modi’s claim of the party winning more than 370 seats and the NDA crossing the 400-mark.

The former Union minister, however, added, “Some people may think that this change has taken place because of them. We need not attach importance to such things… I do not think there is anything like Modi magic. Individuals are not put on a pedestal in the BJP-RSS. That has been Congress culture.”

Swamy also welcomed the return to the NDA of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said it would be in the JD (U) president’s own interests to refrain from more flip-flops.

“He was always ours. I still do not understand why he left us. He is intelligent and learned, and he should understand that he cannot afford to go against Hindu sentiments. He should, therefore, take the pledge that he will never part ways with the BJP again,” said Swamy.

He also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attempting to pose a challenge to the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and, in an apparent reference to the National Herald case, said, “I will see to it that his mother (Sonia Gandhi) and he are in jail.”

