BJP supporters flood Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds for CM oath ceremony

Kolkata: Jubilant scenes unfolded at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Saturday, May 9, as thousands gathered for the swearing-in ceremony of West Bengal’s first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” reverberating across the venue.

Among the sea of supporters was 80-year-old Bhagavati Devi from Kultali in South 24 Parganas district.

Struggling to navigate the crowd, she was escorted to a seat for a clearer view of the stage.

Wearing a BJP headband and carrying a party flag, she said, “I was waiting for this day for years. My family suffered atrocities for years, my son was forced to leave his home state, fearing for his life. Today marks the end of the wait.”

A saffron-clad sadhu carrying a trident moved through the crowd, drawing attention as supporters paused to seek blessings. Identifying himself as Pragyan Maharaj from a mutt in Nabadwip, the septuagenarian was seen blessing attendees with his trident.

In this image received on May 9, 2026, People cheer during the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, unseen, as he becomes West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Source: PTI)

Another attendee, a retired state government employee, claimed he had received threats for participating in protests demanding parity in dearness allowance.

“I retired last year, but the threat messages continued… Today I feel the clouds have finally lifted, and I will get DA similar to central government employees,” he said.

The gathering also reflected the livelihoods linked to such mass events.

Md Ansari, an ice-cream seller from Narkeldanga, said his stock of green mango and orange-flavoured ice creams sold out quickly.

“I am happy with the response… I will bring a fresh stock before people leave,” he said.

In this image received on May 9, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering upon his arrival for the swearing-in ceremony of party leader Suvendu Adhikari, unseen, as he becomes West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Source: PTI)

Asked about the crowd, he added, “I have not faced any difficulty… People are the same, they cry, laugh and feel hungry and bargain over price.”

Food stalls witnessed brisk business across the venue.

A shop assistant at a popular sweet chain said their stock of saffron sponge rosogolla was exhausted soon after the ceremony ended and dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left the venue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari greet senior BJP worker Makhanlal Sarkar during the swearing-in ceremony, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (Source: PTI)

BJP organisers said multiple sweet stalls had been set up to cater to the gathering.

Sagar Naskar, leading a group of youths from Sandeshkhali with lotus symbols painted on their bodies, called for inclusive growth.

“We call for peace and development… West Bengal should prosper as West Bengal, not as West Bangladesh,” he said.

Supporters poured in from different parts of the state, including north Bengal, as well as neighbouring states such as Jharkhand.

A middle-aged attendee claimed he had travelled from Canada to witness the “historic occasion”.

The venue was decorated to showcase Bengal’s cultural heritage.

Replicas of temples such as Madanmohan Temple, Jalpesh Temple and Kalighat Temple were installed across the grounds, while the main stage backdrop featured motifs of Dakshineswar Kali Temple and Goddess Durga.

Folk performances, including Chhou and tribal dances, added to the festive atmosphere as drums, music and slogans filled the air.

Many supporters described the event as a “political festival” marking a change of guard in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering upon his arrival for the swearing-in ceremony of party leader Suvendu Adhikari, right, as he becomes West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Adding a local flavour, around 20 stalls served jhal muri, the iconic Bengali snack that recently gained attention after Modi sampled it during an election campaign stop in Jhargram.

The swearing-in of chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and his council of ministers was attended by several Union ministers and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states, turning Brigade Parade Grounds into a sea of saffron and celebration.