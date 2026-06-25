BJP targets Priyank Kharge over traffic violations

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP on Wednesday, June 25, launched a sharp attack on Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge over alleged traffic violations linked to a vehicle registered in his name, accusing him of failing to follow the very road safety norms he recently urged citizens to obey.

In a post on social media platform X, the BJP shared details of traffic challans allegedly issued against a vehicle bearing registration number KA42 GA 0099. The opposition party questioned whether traffic rules such as wearing seat belts and adhering to speed limits applied equally to the minister.

We completely agree with you, @PriyankKharge avare! Traffic rules truly are lifelines for everyone sharing the road.



BUT… do seatbelts and speed limits simply not apply to YOU, Mr. Kharge? Your vehicle, KA42 GA 0099, has been caught speeding and ignoring basic safety rules!… https://t.co/L8Smp6MUrF pic.twitter.com/LRh2WfcNks — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) June 24, 2026

“Mr. Kharge, we completely agree with your statement that traffic rules are lifelines for everyone on the road. But do seat belts and speed limits not apply to you?” the BJP said in its post.

The party further alleged that the vehicle had been penalised for overspeeding and claimed that four challans amounting to Rs 2,500 remained pending. Referring to the state government’s ongoing traffic penalty settlement scheme, the BJP urged the minister to clear the dues and take advantage of the 50 per cent rebate available on pending fines.

The criticism comes days after Priyank Kharge posted a road safety message on social media, encouraging motorists to follow traffic regulations and settle pending challans.

In the post, Kharge had stated that traffic rules are not merely lines drawn on roads but lifelines shared by everyone using public roads. He had also warned that a moment of negligence could destroy years of dreams and urged citizens to drive responsibly.

Using the minister’s own message against him, BJP leaders accused the Congress government of practising double standards and demanded accountability from public representatives.

The BJP’s attack comes amid an increasingly aggressive political battle between the ruling Congress and the opposition in Karnataka. The latest controversy has added fuel to the ongoing war of words between the two parties, with BJP leaders seeking to portray the issue as an example of leaders failing to adhere to the standards they advocate publicly.

There was no immediate response from Priyank Kharge regarding the BJP’s allegations. It also remains unclear whether the pending challans were linked to the minister personally or to other individuals using the vehicle.

The issue has quickly gained traction on social media, with political supporters from both sides engaging in a debate over responsibility, public conduct and road safety compliance.