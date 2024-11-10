BJP to be uprooted from Jharkhand, claims RJD chief

Koderma: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday claimed that the ruling INDIA bloc would uproot the BJP from Jharkhand in the upcoming assembly elections.

He also alleged that the BJP had become a powerless political force in comparison to the INDIA bloc, of which his RJD is a constituent.

“We will uproot the BJP and it will never return. The BJP is powerless before our strength,” Yadav said addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Koderma district.

The former Bihar chief minister said that he helped form the INDIA bloc, which emerged as a strong force against the BJP in the country.

“I have contributed to the development of Koderma. So, do not forget to vote for our candidate Subhash Yadav and ensure his victory,” the RJD chief said while addressing the rally.

The Koderma assembly segment was a stronghold of RJD till 2014.

BJP’s Neera Yadav is contesting from the seat for the third time after two consecutive wins since 2014.

RJD’s Subhash Yadav is in the fray as an INDIA bloc candidate this time.

Subhash, who is considered to be one of the close aides of Lalu Prasad, was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case.