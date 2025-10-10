BJP to gift Jubilee Hills by-election win to PM Modi: Ramachander Rao

Rao called on party workers and leaders to begin immediate door-to-door campaigning in Jubilee Hills.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 10th October 2025 2:32 pm IST
Image of BJP Telangana president N Ramchander Rao
Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president G Ramachander Rao remarked that the state unit is aiming to win the Jubilee Hills by-election and present the victory as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He expressed confidence in the party’s success and announced that the candidate will be finalised within two to three days.

Rao called on party workers and leaders to begin immediate door-to-door campaigning in Jubilee Hills.

Memory Khan Seminar

Rao slams Congress, BRS over BC quota

Speaking at a meeting with BJP leaders from Greater Hyderabad districts at the party’s state office in Nampally, Rao criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress for failing to fulfil promises made to the Backwards Classes (BCs).

He accused both parties of engaging in “vote-bank politics without taking concrete steps for development.”

Rao highlighted that the BRS had promised to transform Hyderabad into a world-class city but had not taken significant action, and the Congress had made multiple promises only to gain power.

He urged BJP workers to expose the alleged covert understanding between the BRS and Congress in this by-election.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 10th October 2025 2:32 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button