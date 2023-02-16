BJP to persuade Sufi saints in efforts to reach out to Muslims

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is trying to reach out to Muslims ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election is going persuade Sufi saints. The saints will be made familiar with the government schemes for Muslims.

BJP through its minority morcha is trying to reach Muslim voters and bring them closer to the saffron party.

Under the program named ‘Sufi Saints Conference’, religious leaders from various parts of the country will be involved from next month.

TOI quoted the national president of BJP minority morcha Jamal Siddiqui saying that the Modi government believes in ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas’ and it is not just a slogan. There is a need to involve Sufi Saints to promote peace, love, and brotherhood, he added.

There is also a plan to arrange a meeting between Sufi Saints and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.