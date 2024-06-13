BJP to ‘retain’ Lok Sabha Speaker’s post

New Delhi: The BJP is set to “retain” the post of Speaker for the 18th Lok Sabha, with a BJP MP expected to be elected for the role, sources said.

Dismissing media reports suggesting that BJP’s allies had demanded the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post, a senior party leader said that the matter would be first considered internally before discussing it with NDA allies to reach a consensus.

In the Modi government’s first term, Sumitra Mahajan, a BJP MP from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, served as Lok Sabha Speaker, while in the second term, Om Birla, a BJP MP from Kota, Rajasthan, held the position.

Although the BJP does not hold a majority as it did in 2014 and 2019, speculation was rife that the TDP and a JD(U) MP were vying for the Speaker’s post.

Sources indicate that the name of the new Lok Sabha Speaker will be deliberated upon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from Italy.

If any suggestions or demands regarding the position arise from allies, the BJP will consider a new formula.

During the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, starting on June 24, the BJP will reach out to opposition parties to ensure the Speaker is elected unanimously. If the opposition agrees to the government’s proposal, an election will not be necessary.

However, if the opposition fields its candidate, a vote for the new Speaker might take place on June 26, with the new Speaker assuming office on the same day.

On Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju posted on X, “First Session of 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from 24.6.24 to 3.7.24 for oath/affirmation of newly elected Members, Election of Speaker, President’s Address and discussion thereon. 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will commence on 27.6.24 and conclude on 3.7.24.”