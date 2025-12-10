BJP turning EC into tool for vote chori: Rahul Gandhi

He claimed the BJP is 'directing and using' the Election Commission to damage India's democracy.

Rahul Gandhi
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media at the Parliament complex during the Winter session in New Delhi on Thursday . (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is turning the Election Commission into a “tool” for “vote chori”.

Sharing a clip of his speech during a discussion on election reforms in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Gandhi said on X, “India’s public is asking these 3 very important and direct questions: 1. Why was the CJI removed from the EC selection panel? 2. Why was almost complete legal immunity given to the EC before the 2024 elections? 3. Why the hurry to destroy CCTV footage within 45 days?”

“The answer is one – BJP is turning the Election Commission into a tool for vote theft,” the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

In a no-holds-barred attack, Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission were “colluding to destroy” India’s democracy and “rob people of their voice”.

Participating in the discussion on election reforms, Gandhi claimed the BJP is “directing and using” the Election Commission to damage India’s democracy.

Making suggestions, Gandhi called for providing machine readable voter list to all parties one month before elections, taking back the law that allows destruction of CCTV footage after 45 days, giving access to EVMs, and changing the law that allows election commissioners “to get away with whatever they want to do”.

