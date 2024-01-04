BJP wants me arrested before LS polls: Kejriwal on ED summons

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th January 2024 2:39 pm IST
BJP wants me arrested before LS polls: Kejriwal on ED summons
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led central government wanted to arrest him to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference here, he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of wanting to tarnish his image.

“My lawyers have told me that the ED summons are illegal. BJP wants to arrest me to stop me from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls,” he alleged.

The 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor refused to depose before the Enforcement Directorate for the third time on Wednesday.

