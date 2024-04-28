‘BJP wants to change Constitution by 2025’: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accused the BJP of planning to change the Constitution and said that the top brass of the BJP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi were doing surgical strike on the Other Backward Classes.

Addressing a press conference here, CM Reddy said, “BJP wants to change the Constitution by 2025 and make it as per RSS. They need two-thirds majority for it. The ‘400 paar’ slogan is for this. PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and BJP are doing a surgical strike on SC/ST/BC/OBC”.

“When we are trying to stop this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah are resorting to allegations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,” CM Reddy added.

In 1978, the Mandal Commission was established in order to give reservation to Backward Classes and OBC. The Commission acquired various reservations and PM VP Singh implemented the reservation, CM said.

“Those days RSS affiliate groups opposed the Mandal Commission and the reservation. The Supreme Court also allowed the BC reservation and gave a clause that it should not exceed 50 per cent vertical reservation,” he said.

“Today, many BC and OBC leaders have requested Rahul Gandhi that the 50 per cent limit should be removed. Rahul Gandhi stated that we would do Backward Classes census as soon as we come to power and give reservations accordingly. As part of this, Rahul Gandhi has told that we will do an X-ray of India and also allocate funds,” CM Reddy added.

He accused the BJP of implementing the RSS ideology of making India a reservation-free country.

“We are clearly saying that today there is a conspiracy by RSS to make a reservation-free country and show the entire country as a single Hindu nation. BJP is implementing this RSS ideology. BJP has already implemented RSS ideologies like Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Article 370, triple talaq and others,” CM said.

“PM Modi is afraid of losing. He wants to create divide and clashes among people of different languages, religions and others,” alleged the CM .