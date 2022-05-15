BJP wants to scrap Muslim reservation in Telangana – Here’s what Amit Shah says

Hyderabad: BJP is most likely to scrap Muslim reservation in Telangana if it manages to form government in the state in the next assembly elections. The elections in the state are scheduled to be held in December 2023.

Address a public meeting at Tukkuguda, outskirts of Hyderabad, union home minister Amit Shah made it clear that the party is against reservation based on religion. He said that BJP will remove all such reservations if the party forms the government in the state.

Is Muslim reservation in Telangana hurting quotas of other communities?

Shah alleged that the Muslim reservation is affecting the quotas of other communities in Telangana State. He also claimed that the reservation based on religion will be scrapped and the freed quota will benefit SCs, STs, and OBCs.

The question remains the same, is Muslim reservation hurting other communities’ prospects in the state?

Out of 50 percent of reservations in Telangana, 25 percent belong to BC students, 15 percent belong to SCs and 6 percent belong to STs. The Muslim reservation in the state is merely four percent which was given during Congress rule in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and it was given without curtailing the quota of other communities.

Paddy issue

Over the issue of purchase of parboiled rice, he said that without properly procuring paddy from farmers, the TRS tried to put the blame on the Modi government.

It was the responsibility of the state governments to procure crops like jowar, bajra, he said, adding the TRS should step down if it cannot purchase parboiled rice.