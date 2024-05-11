BJP wants to win 400 seats to change Constitution, end reservation: CM Kejriwal

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th May 2024 9:54 pm IST
Out on bail, Delhi CM Kejriwal offers prayers at Delhi's Hanuman temple
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters outside Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court (SC) granted him interim bail in a money laundering case, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Friday, May 10, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged the BJP wants to win 400 seats to change the Constitution and end reservation.

A day after getting released from Tihar jail on an interim bail, Kejriwal alleged the BJP wants to “bring dictatorship” in the country. He held his second roadshow in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar.

Also Read
Want 400 seats to ensure Cong doesn’t bring back Article 370 & ‘Babri’: PM Modi

“I missed you a lot. I missed Delhi people a lot. I was worried about you whether children of Delhi are studying, whether people are getting electricity and whether women are getting bus travel for free. Don’t worry my mothers and sisters, will start Rs 1,000 honorarium for you,” he said.

MS Education Academy

In a scathing attack on the BJP, he said it wants to bring dictatorship in the country.

“In Russia, there is only Putin, Putin. They want the same situation here. They want 400 seats because they want to change the Constitution, ensure that no elections are held and Modi ji should continue to be the prime minister.

“They want to end reservation, bring dictatorship in the country. They are not listing out their achievements in the last 10 years but talking about mangalsutra,” he said.

Talking about his arrest, he called himself a “small man”.

“They arrested me. Why did they arrest me? I am a small man. My fault is that I built good schools, good hospitals, mohalla clinics. I arranged for free medicines for people but my insulin was stopped in Tihar for 15 days. I begged for it, I am diabetic. It was a miracle of God that I got an interim bail,” he added.

Earlier in the day, he held a roadshow in Mehrauli in the South Delhi constituency.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th May 2024 9:54 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button