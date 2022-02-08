BJP will increase petrol, diesel prices after assembly poll: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao said that the BJP government at the center will increase Rs. 10 per liter on diesel and petrol prices after the Assembly elections of five states.

Speaking to the media after participating in development programs, the Minister coined a new acronym for BJP as “Battebaaz Jhootbaaz Party”. “BJ P makes tall promises to people to win elections and once in power it ignores them,” Rao said.

“Two crore jobs, Rs.15 lakhs to every person’s account, and a home for every poor were some of the tall promises made by the BJP to win the election. The party has been in power for the past 8 years. The economic situation of the country has worsened and the unemployment rate increased”, Rao said.

Rao is apprehensive that the BJP may increase Rs.10 per liter in petrol and diesel prices after the Assembly elections of the five states.

“The BJP government decreased subsidies for farmers in the agricultural sector to increase the financial burden on them. After the decrease in subsidy, the fertilizer prices will also increase. It also legislated a law to amend the electricity laws to fix meters on the agricultural wells. But the Telangana Government shall not implement this law,” Rao said about the anti-farmers policy of the Central Government.