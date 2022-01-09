BJP will send KCR to jail: Bandi Sanjay

Warangal: Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on today came heavily on the Chief Minister of the state KCR and said that they would surely send the CM to jail after coming into power. He made these remarks while addressing a public meeting held demanding the state government to cancel GO No. 317 issued for the transfers of employees. Assam Chief Minister Himantha Biswa Sharma was the chief guest at the public meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the CM, who is supposed to extend support to the employees, was making them cry. He claimed that the Telangana state was formed only because of the pen down protest program held by the employees. He said that they would neither leave KCR and his family members. Referring to the transfers of the employees, he asked the CM as to how employee coupe would work in two separate districts.

He alleged that the CM was behaving like an beast. He claimed that no employee was happy about their transfers . He alleged that the CM had created clashes among the employees by categorizing them as senior and junior employees.