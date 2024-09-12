BJP will win Greater Hyderabad polls, bag Mayor seat: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana president and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed confidence that the BJP is set to win the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, including the Mayor position.

He stated that this victory would signal the party’s momentum leading into the next Assembly elections. Kumar claimed that the public has turned against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress government.

He also predicted a potential alliance among the Congress, BRS, and the AIMIM for the elections, but he sounded optimistic about the BJP’s chances.

During a membership drive launch in Rangareddy district, Kumar criticized chief minister A Revanth Reddy for previously threatening to take action against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) but alleged that Reddy has since backed down due to KCR’s connections with Congress leaders in Delhi.

He argued that the BJP would have pursued punitive measures against KCR if they were in power and questioned KCR’s silence on the issues faced by citizens during recent heavy rains in Khammam and Mahabubnagar districts.

Kumar concluded by asserting that the people have effectively barred KCR from any political comeback, calling it a “pipedream” for him to re-enter the political scene.