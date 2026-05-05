BJP win in Bengal marked by calls for genocide, renaming historic names

Kolkata: Before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even secured its win in the West Bengal Assembly elections and defeated the Trinamool Congress, deep polarisation, communal violence and hate speech against minorities had begun in the state.

A video circulating online shows a man identified as Ankit Tiwari openly promoting the killing of every single “maulana and jihadi,” including children, since the BJP has come to power.

“TMC ke karyakartao ne hazaro hindu ke hatya kardigayi. Ab BJP ki sarkar aane ke baad ek hi baat bolunga (TMC workers have murdered thousands of Hindus. Now that the BJP has come to power, I have just one thing to say),” he said.

“Ki do saal tak tab tak kaato jabtak bacche, budhe, maulana, jihadi, sab khatam nai hojate. Kyunki khoon ka badla khoon hi hota hai (Keep cutting them down for the next two years, until every last one of them is eliminated. The children, the elderly, the Maulanas, and the Jihadis, because blood must be avenged with blood).”

He captioned the video with, “Bengal ke Hinduo khul kar badla lo (Hindus of Bengal, take revenge openly).”

Hindutva workers remove ‘Masjid Para Road’ signboard

Local reports claim BJP workers in Bengal’s Islampur attempted to rename “Masjid Para Road” as “Netaji Palli Road” as the poll results were pointing to a win for the saffron party on the counting day on Monday, May 4. Videos from the scene show several workers climbing on top of the signboard structure with BJP flags. One of them, with a hammer in hand, repeatedly hit the engraved letters and took the name down.

Waving their saffron flags, the remaining workers chanted and celebrated the move. According to the workers, the road was reportedly changed because Bengal “belongs to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.”