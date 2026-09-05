BJP won Bengal by deleting votes, now eyeing Telangana: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday, September 5, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union Government of resorting to vote theft in non-BJP-ruled states amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing a local Congress leaders’ and workers’ meeting in Kodangal, the Chief Minister claimed that the BJP was trying to win the next Assembly elections in Telangana by deleting the votes of Congress supporters.

“BJP won Maharashtra, Bihar, and West Bengal elections by removing the votes and is now adopting the same deceitful tactic in Telangana,” he charged.

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He said the BJP was targeting SC, ST and minority voters through SIR and asked party workers to counter the BJP’s every move.

“BJP exploited the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to defeat the political rivals in the previous elections. Now, they have resorted to deleting votes. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is also supporting the BJP to defeat the Congress,” he said.

CM Revanth stressed that the responsibility of safeguarding the right to vote lies with all Congress workers and leaders. He asked BLAs to coordinate at the village level to ensure that the votes of the poor are not deleted.